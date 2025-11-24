284368
286103
Business News  

QCAD Digital Trust receives approval for Canadian dollar stablecoin

Approval for stablecoin

The Canadian Press - Nov 24, 2025 / 8:36 am | Story: 585774
The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Photo: The Canadian Press
The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. 

Stablecorp Digital Currencies Inc. says QCAD Digital Trust has received regulatory approval for what it's calling the country's first compliant Canadian dollar stablecoin.

It says the QCAD Digital Trust has received a final receipt for its prospectus under the Canadian regulatory framework for stablecoins.

QCAD maintains a stable value of one Canadian dollar, by holding one-to-one dollar reserves for each issued QCAD at regulated financial institutions.

The QCAD Digital Trust holds the reserve assets on behalf of holders of QCAD.

The company says the digital tokens will help individuals and businesses to send and receive funds across Canada and around the world at a lower cost than traditional methods.

Stablecorp chair Jean Desgagne says the company has proven that innovation and regulation can go hand-in-hand, providing a robust foundation for the future of the digital Canadian economy.

The federal government outlined plans to regulate stablecoins through legislation in its November budget, saying the move will help make them safer and build trust in digital payments.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (9)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.305-0.03
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals48.04-0.51
Decisive Dividend Corp7.750.09
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.080
Rev Exploration Corp0.86-0.02
286426
280108
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin90006.39-1.77%
Ethereum2680.68-0.26%
Dash43.77-2.63%
Litecoin72.86-1.87%
Ripple1.86-0.96%
EOS0.1104+5.75%
Dogecoin0.126-2.33%
Cardano0.3752-2.59%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
280054
Real Estate
5223156
1181 Sunset Drive
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$358,000
more details
288079
288084
Press Room
284857
275997