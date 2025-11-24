Business News

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Couche-Tard results

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will release its second-quarter results after the close of markets on Monday and hold a conference call with analysts on Tuesday morning. When the convenience store retailer reported its first-quarter results in September, it said the retail world was more challenging than ever as consumers were hurting and continued to carefully watch their spending.

HBC charter

Anyone wanting to buy the royal charter that formed Hudson's Bay will have until Friday to signal their interest to the collapsed retailer's financial adviser, Reflect Advisors LLC. An auction will be held in early December to select a new owner for the historical artifact.

GDP report

Statistics Canada is scheduled to release its report for gross domestic product for September and the third quarter as a whole on Friday. The agency's early estimates for September released at the end of last month suggested a gain of 0.1 per cent in real GDP and annualized growth of 0.4 per cent for the third quarter.

Shopping

It's the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday this week and with it comes Black Friday, the traditional kick-off to the holiday shopping season. The consumer frenzy this year comes as the economy deals with tariffs and inflation continues to challenge shoppers.

Trans Mountain results

Trans Mountain Corp. is expected to report its latest quarterly results by the end of the week. The peek at how the pipeline to the Vancouver area is performing comes as the Crown corporation plans expansions and Alberta pushes for another pipeline to the northern B.C. Coast to further increase the country's oil export capacity.