Business News

Indo-Pacific capital into B.C. critical minerals jumps tenfold in one year, says report

Mineral funding flows

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. Vina Nadjibulla, vice-president of research and strategy of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, said there is strong Indo-Pacific interest in B.C. for mining and critical mineral exploration, led by China.

While Canada’s investment with the Indo-Pacific fell last year, B.C. remains the top destination fuelled by its critical minerals sector, according to a new report.

Vancouver-based Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) recently released its investment monitor report, showing that B.C. was the top Canadian destination for investment from the region last year.

A total of $7.1 billion investment flowed from the Indo-Pacific to B.C. last year—a record number for the province and up 54 per cent from 2023.

The surge was driven by a boost in mining investment focused on critical minerals, which accounted for 87 per cent of total mining-related investment. Investment in this sector rose more than 10 times from the year before to $5.5 billion, according to the report.

“Critical minerals is now apparently a big priority for Canada as well as Indo-Pacific partners. Everybody's trying to diversify supplies,” said Vina Nadjibulla, vice-president of research and strategy of APF Canada.

“B.C. is a big mining hub in Canada … the trend we're seeing from the Indo-Pacific—there's attention to B.C. as a place for mining and critical mineral exploration.”

China was the biggest foreign investor in B.C.’s critical minerals, taking up 47 per cent of total investment last year, followed by Japan (32 per cent) and Australia (21 per cent).

Other investments into B.C.'s mining sector focused on gold, led by China with a 95 per cent contribution to total foreign investment in the sector, reaching $831 million last year, more than 11 times compared with 2023.

“What we saw interesting this year was the investment from China to Canada has increased significantly, including into British Columbia … after declining during the political crisis [in 2018],” said Nadjibulla.

Indo-Pacific investment in Canada was concentrated in B.C., Quebec and Ontario in 2024, accounting for nearly 97 per cent of total two-way foreign direct investment.

Investment from Canada to Indo-Pacific drops

In contrast to the rise of investment from the Indo-Pacific, outward capital from Canada to the region saw a deep drop over the past years, according to the report.

Last year, Canadian investment to the region fell from $12.2 billion to $5.2 billion, marking three consecutive years of decline. Canada invested $2.4 billion in pension funds—down eight per cent from 2023 and 90 per cent since the peak in 2021.

This drop was driven mainly by sharp reductions in investment to China (-$4.7 billion) and India (-$1.9 billion), especially in the pension fund investment.

“Canadian pension funds appear to be redirecting investment toward Europe and domestic markets amid trade tensions with the U.S., tariff risks, and Indo-Pacific geopolitical instability,” reads the report.

Nadjibulla said the fall in Canadian pension fund investment in China and India began prior to the diplomatic tensions of 2018 and 2023.

“With China, it is a trend that's connected to the broader de-risking agenda that began since the first Trump presidency and has continued … of course the political crisis also didn’t help,” said Nadjibulla.

The decline in Canadian pension fund investment in India started in 2021, according to the report.

Meanwhile, pension fund investment from Canada to Europe rose from 15 per cent in 2021 to 17 per cent in 2024. British Columbia Investment Management Corp. (BCI), which has paused new investments in China since 2023, expanded its presence in the U.K. in 2024.

“We do need to pay attention to the fact that Canada's investment into the region is going down, and that's going to be important as we deepen partnerships with key jurisdictions, including India,” said Nadjibulla.

She also noted that Taiwan became a major investor into Canada for the first time last year, with its investment reaching $5.3 billion, topping the chart usually dominated by Australia, Japan and China. The investment was driven by an acquisition of a Quebec electronics firm.

“That's worth noting because we want to have as many partners as possible and attract new investors into Canada,” said Nadjibulla.