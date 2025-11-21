Business News

Statistics Canada says retail sales down 0.7 per cent in September at $69.8B

Photo: The Canadian Press A new vehicle for sale is seen at an auto mall in Ottawa, on Monday, April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Statistics Canada says retail sales were down 0.7 per cent to $69.8 billion in September as sales of new cars fell.

The agency says sales dropped in six of nine subsectors, with motor vehicle and parts dealers down 2.9 per cent and new car dealers down 3.6 per cent.

Core retail sales — which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors, along with motor vehicle and parts dealers — were relatively unchanged in September.

Sales at building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers fell 2.0 per cent, while general merchandise retailers saw a 0.5 per cent decline. Food and beverage retailers gained 0.8 per cent.

In volume terms, overall retail sales dropped 0.8 per cent in September.

Looking ahead, Statistics Canada says its early estimate for October suggests retail sales for that month were relatively unchanged, though it cautioned the figure will be revised.