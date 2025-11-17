Business News

Fast-food franchisor MTY says considering possible sale

Photo: The Canadian Press Eric Lefebvre, CEO of MTY Food Group Inc., a Canadian franchisor and operator of numerous casual dining and quick service restaurants poses in front of two of their food court brands, Manchu Wok and Thai Express, in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

The company behind restaurants like Thai Express, Cold Stone Creamery and Mucho Burrito says it's undertaking a strategic review of options including a potential sale.

MTY Food Group Inc. says in a news release that the board of directors has initiated the review to enhance shareholder value and will consider a range of strategic alternatives.

The fast-food franchisor's statement came after Reuters reported the company had hired TD Bank to explore a potential sale.

MTY Foods says it has over 80 brands and more than 7,000 locations globally.

The company's shares closed up $4.54 or 13.5 per cent at $38.27 on the day, leaving it with a market capitalization of $874 million.

MTY's share price has been under pressure this year as the fast-food sector struggles with rising prices, industry competition and general economic volatility.