Fast-food franchisor MTY says considering possible sale
Fast-food franchisor may sell
The company behind restaurants like Thai Express, Cold Stone Creamery and Mucho Burrito says it's undertaking a strategic review of options including a potential sale.
MTY Food Group Inc. says in a news release that the board of directors has initiated the review to enhance shareholder value and will consider a range of strategic alternatives.
The fast-food franchisor's statement came after Reuters reported the company had hired TD Bank to explore a potential sale.
MTY Foods says it has over 80 brands and more than 7,000 locations globally.
The company's shares closed up $4.54 or 13.5 per cent at $38.27 on the day, leaving it with a market capitalization of $874 million.
MTY's share price has been under pressure this year as the fast-food sector struggles with rising prices, industry competition and general economic volatility.
