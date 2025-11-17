284381
283731
Business News  

S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also lower

S&P/TSX composite down

The Canadian Press - Nov 17, 2025 / 8:30 am | Story: 584428
A board above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange is shown in this image, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Photo: The Canadian Press
A board above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange is shown in this image, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Canada's main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, driven by losses in the base metal, technology and industrial sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 120.87 points at 30,205.59.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 262.94 points at 46,884.54. The S&P 500 index was down 37.21 points at 6,696.90, while the Nasdaq composite was down 129.43 points at 22,771.16.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.25 cents US compared with 71.30 cents US on Friday.

The January crude oil contract was down 15 cents US at US$59.80 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$38.00 at US$4,056.20 an ounce.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (3)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1950
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals47.5-0.23
Decisive Dividend Corp7.590.13
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.080
Rev Exploration Corp0.69-0.03
283749
283401
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin92544.34-0.64%
Ethereum2670.71-1.19%
Dash45.55-2.21%
Litecoin73.08-2.97%
Ripple1.901-3.06%
EOS0.1119-1.76%
Dogecoin0.1313-2.96%
Cardano0.3702-3.64%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
275998
Real Estate
5180375
3140 Coventry Crescent
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$834,000
more details
284171
285305
Press Room
283268
285166