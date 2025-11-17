Business News

S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also lower

Photo: The Canadian Press A board above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange is shown in this image, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Canada's main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, driven by losses in the base metal, technology and industrial sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 120.87 points at 30,205.59.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 262.94 points at 46,884.54. The S&P 500 index was down 37.21 points at 6,696.90, while the Nasdaq composite was down 129.43 points at 22,771.16.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.25 cents US compared with 71.30 cents US on Friday.

The January crude oil contract was down 15 cents US at US$59.80 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$38.00 at US$4,056.20 an ounce.