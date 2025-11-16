Business News

PQ leader rallies troops as Quebec Liberals warn against Quebec currency policy

Currency policy denounced

Photo: The Canadian Press PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon with his wife, Alexandra Tremblay, in front of a crowd of PQ supporters gathered in Sherbrooke this weekend for a meeting of the Parti Québécois National Council. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Thomas Laberge

The Quebec Liberals wasted no time in denouncing the Parti Québécois' proposal to give an independent Quebec its own currency as the sovereigntist party wraps a weekend meeting.

PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon told reporters Saturday that an independent Quebec would have its own currency, a transition from the Canadian dollar that could take up to 10 years.

Liberal Frédéric Beauchemin urged the PQ to stop "talking nonsense," noting that separating from Canada would cut Quebec out of its current economic agreements and create economic instability.

Beauchemin says fiscal policy isn't a fairy tale and the PQs proposal will directly affect the purchasing power of Quebecers.

On Saturday, the PQ leader had predicted that the “federalist camp” would condemn his proposal and that the narrative would be that a Quebec currency would be "dreadful" but added that a fear campaign is unfounded.

St-Pierre Plamondon galvanized several hundred party members gathered at the weekend meeting in Sherbrooke, Que.

"We have the right, but above all, we have the duty to build a different Quebec than the Quebec of decline," St-Pierre Plamondon said, pinning the blame for that slump on the federal government, the Coalition Avenir Quebec, and the Quebec Liberal Party.