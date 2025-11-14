283238
Business News  

Telus unveils new cybersecurity service targeting future quantum threats

Quantum threats real

The Canadian Press - Nov 14, 2025 / 8:34 am | Story: 583977
Telus Corp. is launching a new cybersecurity service meant to protect businesses from future digital threats related to quantum computing technology. Telus headquarters is seen in downtown Vancouver, on January 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Photo: The Canadian Press
Telus Corp. is launching a new cybersecurity service meant to protect businesses from future digital threats related to quantum computing technology.

The company says it recognizes that quantum computers may eventually be powerful enough to break current encryption methods, which would pose a significant threat to data security.

It says it's unveiling a proactive solution now using advanced encryption technology to help businesses and government agencies stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.

The Quantum-Safe VPN service provides enhanced customer data protection against future cyber attacks to meet requirements from global security organizations, along with long-term protection for intellectual property and sensitive data.

The service uses advanced encryption methods recommended by leading security organizations and offers flexibility to adapt as new security standards emerge.

Telus says this approach protects sensitive information from being captured today and potentially decoded by future quantum computers.

More Business News

