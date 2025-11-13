286121
Business News  

Manulife reports $1.8 billion in Q3 earnings, down slightly year-over-year

Manulife $1.8B in earnings

The Canadian Press - Nov 12, 2025 / 4:50 pm | Story: 583662
Signage is seen on Manulife Financial Corp.'s office tower in Toronto, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Manulife Financial Corp. reported $1.8 billion in net income attributed to shareholders during the third quarter, down slightly from $1.84 billion during the same period a year earlier.

The insurer says adjusted earnings, or what it calls core earnings, came in at $2 billion compared with $1.83 billion during the prior year quarter.

Manulife CEO Phil Witherington says the company's core earnings in Asia and Canada reached record levels.

Core earnings for Manulife's Asia segment came in at US$550 million, while core earnings for its Canada segment came in at $428 million.

Manulife's earnings came as the company launched a new platform with the stated goal of helping people live longer and more financially secure lives, called the Longevity Institute.

The company says it is committing $350 million to the platform through 2030.

