Business News

S&P/TSX composite up almost 300 points as price of gold nears US$4,200 an ounce

Photo: AP Photo/Seth Wenig Financial information is displayed on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025.

Canada's main stock index was up nearly 300 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the gold miners as the price of gold neared US$4,200 an ounce.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 296.72 points at 30,705.97.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 335.51 points at 48,263.47. The S&P 500 index was down 7.30 points at 6,839.31, while the Nasdaq composite was down 149.73 points at 23,318.57.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.41 cents US.

The December crude oil contract was down US$2.16 at US$58.88 per barrel.

The December gold contract was up US$78.70 at US$4,195.00 an ounce.