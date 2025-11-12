283238
279943
Business News  

S&P/TSX composite up almost 300 points as price of gold nears US$4,200 an ounce

S&P/TSX composite up

The Canadian Press - Nov 12, 2025 / 8:34 am | Story: 583541
Financial information is displayed on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Photo: AP Photo/Seth Wenig
Financial information is displayed on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. 

Canada's main stock index was up nearly 300 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the gold miners as the price of gold neared US$4,200 an ounce.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 296.72 points at 30,705.97.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 335.51 points at 48,263.47. The S&P 500 index was down 7.30 points at 6,839.31, while the Nasdaq composite was down 149.73 points at 23,318.57.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.41 cents US.

The December crude oil contract was down US$2.16 at US$58.88 per barrel.

The December gold contract was up US$78.70 at US$4,195.00 an ounce.

 

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (1)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1950
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals47.80.68
Decisive Dividend Corp7.540.06
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.0850
Rev Exploration Corp0.66-0.08
283748
284840
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin92402.51-1.73%
Ethereum2706.87-0.77%
Dash51.32-1.48%
Litecoin74.25-1.28%
Ripple2.019-0.30%
EOS0.1141-2.56%
Dogecoin0.1396+0.72%
Cardano0.3878-0.26%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
285306
Real Estate
5143790
2097 Acorn Crescent
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$572,000
more details
281393
283831
Press Room
285305
283778