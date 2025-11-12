Business News

Canadians continued to shun travel to the United States in October

Photo: The Canadian Press A Canada Border Services Agency officer is silhouetted as motorists enter Canada at the Douglas-Peace Arch border crossing, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.

Statistics Canada says Canadian-resident return trips from the U.S. in October posted another month of year-over-year declines as Canadians continue to shun stateside travel.

The agency says preliminary figures show Canadian-resident return trips by automobile from the U.S. in October totalled 1.4 million, a drop of 30.5 per cent compared with the same month last year.

The number of return trips by air from the U.S. by Canadian residents amounted to 437,300, down 23.9 per cent from October 2024.

The drop came as the number of Canadian residents flying back from overseas countries totalled 964,200 in October, an increase of 6.8 per cent from a year ago.

Non-resident arrivals to Canada by air totalled 784,800 in October, up 4.2 per cent from a year ago, while the number of U.S.-resident trips to Canada by automobile amounted to one million, down 0.7 per cent from the same month in 2024.

The preliminary total of international arrivals to Canada in October including both returning Canadian residents and non-residents by air and automobile was 4.6 million, down 12.6 per cent from October 2024.