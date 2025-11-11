283124
283526
Business News  

Federal budget's refreshed immigration targets will weigh on growth: economist

Economist talks immigration

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press - Nov 11, 2025 / 8:36 am | Story: 583386
An economist at Capital Economics says the federal budget's plan to tamp down on temporary residents would discourage new rental apartment construction. A rental sign is seen outside an apartment in Montreal on Thursday, June 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Photo: The Canadian Press
An economist at Capital Economics says the federal budget's plan to tamp down on temporary residents would discourage new rental apartment construction. A rental sign is seen outside an apartment in Montreal on Thursday, June 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

One economist argues the federal Liberals' renewed pledge to throttle immigration levels over the next few years will weigh on Canada's economic growth.

The federal budget tabled last week recommitted to a previous target of reducing the share of temporary residents in Canada to five per cent of the total population, but pushed the timeline for that goal back to 2027.

Stephen Brown of Capital Economics says the ramp down in temporary workers and students could lead Canada's population to essentially hold flat over the next two years.

He says that's likely to put a drag on growth with fewer new workers and a long-standing productivity problem.

Budget proposals that would see the number of international study permits cut nearly in half over the coming years will also discourage developers from breaking ground on new rental apartments that cater predominantly to students and freshly landed workers.

Brown says signals that Ottawa is willing to support rental construction could help soften the blow to residential investment in the face of dwindling population growth.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (7)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.195-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals47.120.19
Decisive Dividend Corp7.480.16
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.085-0.01
Rev Exploration Corp0.74-0.04
283749
285306
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin92986.02-0.82%
Ethereum2700.88+0.84%
Dash51.96+1.60%
Litecoin73.65-1.92%
Ripple2.021+0.55%
EOS0.116-2.52%
Dogecoin0.1377-1.44%
Cardano0.3859+0.52%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
282630
Real Estate
5232040
600 Sarsons Road #109
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$699,000
more details
282190
280423
Press Room
285304
282766