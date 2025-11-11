Business News

Carney: Canada remembers 'heroic service' of war dead, veterans across country

Photo: The Canadian Press Gen. Jennie Carignan, Chief of the Defence Staff, places a wreath during the Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canadians are pausing today to remember the military members who put their lives on the line to serve their country as Remembrance Day ceremonies get underway countrywide.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said today honours the heroism of those who "sacrificed years away from loved ones," those who returned from combat forever changed, and those who never came back at all.

Family members of the war dead have staked out spots hours in advance in the nation's capital, braving chilly weather to get a good view of the ceremony at the National War Memorial.

Brian Revet travelled from Saskatoon and arrived at 8 a.m. so that he can witness up close a ceremony he has watched on television since he was a teenager.

He said he lost an uncle in the Second World War, who served as an aircraft gunner.

In a rare turn of events, Chief Justice Richard Wagner will preside over the ceremony in place of Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, who is recovering from a respiratory virus in hospital.