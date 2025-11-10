Business News

PayPal brings its buy now pay later service to Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press Signage outside PayPal's headquarters is shown in San Jose, Calif., on March 10, 2015.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jeff Chiu

PayPal Holdings Inc. says it's expanding its buy-now-pay-later service into Canada, adding to the numerous options in the market.

The company says it has partnered with companies like Ticketmaster and The Home Depot to offer consumers the ability to pay for purchases of between $30 and $1,500 in four interest-free instalments over six weeks.

Like some other options on the market, PayPal says the service also has no late fees.

Merchants are generally the ones that pay BNPL providers, with the aim of making it more likely that consumers will complete purchases.

Other providers already in Canada include Affirm, Klarna, Sezzle, and Afterpay, while PayPal launched its U.S. buy now pay later service in 2020.

The rise of BNPL options has raised concerns about facilitating consumer overspending, but companies like PayPal say the service provides more flexibility in making purchases.