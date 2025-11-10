285829
283675
Business News  

Competition Bureau says algorithmic rent pricing a concern, but not widespread

Algorithmic rent pricing

David Baxter, The Canadian Press - Nov 10, 2025 / 10:22 am | Story: 583182
A duplex shows a For Rent sign in the Montreal borough of Lasalle on Thursday, June 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Photo: The Canadian Press
A duplex shows a "For Rent" sign in the Montreal borough of Lasalle on Thursday, June 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

The federal Competition Bureau says it hasn't found evidence that using computer software to recommend rent prices reaches the point of anti-competitive behaviour, but it remains concerned about possible issues.

The practice, known as algorithmic pricing, involves software that may be used to analyze non-public competitor pricing, potentially artificially inflating rates.

A media release from the Competition Bureau says two revenue management tools were becoming increasingly common, but use of them dropped off late last year due to public scrutiny.

The bureau says the use of these tools is not widespread enough to meet the threshold of violating the Competition Act.

However, the bureau is releasing guidance for landlords who are considering using revenue management software in their operations.

The bureau says it will continue to monitor the rental housing market for algorithmic pricing, and take proper action should new evidence emerge.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (1)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.195-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals47.120.19
Decisive Dividend Corp7.480.16
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.085-0.01
Rev Exploration Corp0.74-0.04
283748
282630
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin93323.58-1.97%
Ethereum2667.91-6.27%
Dash50.46-7.85%
Litecoin74.29-2.62%
Ripple2-2.87%
EOS0.116-7.92%
Dogecoin0.1415-6.59%
Cardano0.3805-4.99%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
285503
Real Estate
5227867
12-1020 Lanfranco Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$588,000
more details
282190
285162
Press Room
285305
282668