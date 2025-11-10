285329
Business News  

Restaurant Brands signs joint venture deal for Burger King in China

Burger King in China

The Canadian Press - Nov 10, 2025 / 7:34 am | Story: 583149
FILE - A sign for Burger King, a Restaurant Brands company, is displayed a restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Photo: AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File
FILE - A sign for Burger King, a Restaurant Brands company, is displayed a restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh, Jan. 12, 2022. 

Restaurant Brands International Inc. has signed a joint venture deal with Chinese alternative asset manager CPE to help grow Burger King in China.

Under the deal, the company says CPE will invest US$350 million into the joint venture to support restaurant expansion, marketing, menu innovation, and operations in China.

RBI says the joint venture aims to expand Burger King's footprint in the Chinese market to over 4,000 restaurants by 2035 from roughly 1,250 today.

CPE will own about 83 per cent of the joint venture, while RBI will hold a minority ownership position at about 17 per cent.

RBI chief executive Joshua Kobza says CPE is a well-capitalized and proven operator, making them an ideal partner to fuel the next chapter of Burger King China's growth.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

 

