Dawson International Truck Centres sold to Alberta company

Photo: Dawson International Truck Centres Kelowna's Dawson International Truck Centre near Reid's Corner.

An Alberta-based commercial truck dealer is purchasing Dawson International Truck Centres in in the Thompson-Okanagan region.

Glover International Trucks Ltd. recently announced that the company has signed a letter of intent to acquire Dawson International Truck Centres and Dawson Idealease, with a planned transition date of Dec. 4, 2025.

The purchase will see Glover International Trucks acquire Dawson International Truck Centres in Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops.

Dawson International Trucks has been serving B.C.'s Interior since 1928, selling International and Izuzu commercial trucks and offering service and parts. The company also leases commercial vehicles through Dawson Idealease.

Glover International Trucks, which offers similar commercial truck sales and services, started with a dealer in Red Deer back in 1976, and has grown to nine locations across Alberta.

“This acquisition marks another major step forward in Glover's continued growth across Western Canada, expanding our ability to provide sales, parts, service, rental, and full-service lease solutions to our valued customers,” Glover said in a press release.

“Dawson International Truck Centres and Dawson Idealease have built strong reputations for excellence in customer care, quality workmanship, and community involvement. Their talented employees and loyal customers will be tremendous additions to the Glover team.”

Dawson International Truck Centres just opened their new Kelowna location last year near Reid's Corner, after operating out of their Gordon Drive location for 58 years.