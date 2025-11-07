283747
281456
Business News  

Pipeline company Enbridge reports Q3 profit and revenue down from year ago

Enbridge reports Q3 profit

The Canadian Press - Nov 7, 2025 / 6:58 am | Story: 582696
The Enbridge logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Enbridge logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 9, 2018.

Enbridge Inc. reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as its revenue also edged lower.

The pipeline company says it earned $682 million attributable to common shareholders or 30 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The result compared with a profit of $1.29 billion or 59 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Enbridge says it earned 46 cents per share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of 55 cents per share a year ago.

Operating revenue totalled $14.64 billion, down from $14.88 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average analyst estimate had been for an adjusted profit of 51 cents per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.21-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals50.59-0.86
Decisive Dividend Corp7.420
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.080
Rev Exploration Corp0.660
283748
283609
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin90733.57-0.25%
Ethereum2626.39-0.27%
Dash45.84-0.37%
Litecoin71.21+0.34%
Ripple1.851-0.43%
EOS0.1262+14.49%
Dogecoin0.1256+1.62%
Cardano0.3544+2.61%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
284242
Real Estate
5218898
1923 Lindahl Street
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$599,000
more details
283308
285304
Press Room
285305
282766