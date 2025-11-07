Business News

Pipeline company Enbridge reports Q3 profit and revenue down from year ago

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh The Enbridge logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 9, 2018.

Enbridge Inc. reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as its revenue also edged lower.

The pipeline company says it earned $682 million attributable to common shareholders or 30 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The result compared with a profit of $1.29 billion or 59 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Enbridge says it earned 46 cents per share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of 55 cents per share a year ago.

Operating revenue totalled $14.64 billion, down from $14.88 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average analyst estimate had been for an adjusted profit of 51 cents per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.