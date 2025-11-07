Ensign Energy Services reports Q3 loss, revenue down from year ago
Ensign Energy Services loss
Ensign Energy Services Inc. reported a loss in its latest quarter, compared with a profit a year ago, as its revenue fell five per cent.
The oilfield services company posted a $3.3-million loss attributable to common shareholders or two cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.
The result compares with a profit of $5.3 million or three cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue totalled $411.2 million, down from $434.6 million a year ago.
The company says its Canadian oilfield services revenue totalled $129.7 million, down from $131.0 million a year ago; revenue from its U.S. operations totalled $217.3 million, up from $216.2 million in the same quarter last year.
Ensign's international oilfield services business saw $64.2 million in revenue for the quarter, down from $87.4 million a year ago.
