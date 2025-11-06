Business News

Canada Goose reports second-quarter loss despite higher revenue

Canada Goose reports loss

Photo: The Canadian Press Canada Goose jackets and clothing is on display at the Harry Rosen store in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported a loss of $15.2 million attributable to shareholders for its second quarter compared with a profit of $5.4 million a year ago as its revenue edged higher.

The luxury parka maker says the loss amounted to 16 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 28 compared with a profit of six cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $272.6 million, up from $267.8 million a year ago.

Direct-to-consumer revenue amounted to $126.6 million, up from $103.9 million a year ago, while wholesale revenue totalled $135.9 million, down from $137.3 million in the same quarter last year.

Other revenue totalled $10.1 million for the quarter, down from $26.6 million a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Canada Goose says it lost 14 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of five cents per diluted share a year ago.