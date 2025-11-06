284021
284121
Business News  

Canada Goose reports second-quarter loss despite higher revenue

Canada Goose reports loss

The Canadian Press - Nov 6, 2025 / 8:22 am | Story: 582463
Canada Goose jackets and clothing is on display at the Harry Rosen store in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Photo: The Canadian Press
Canada Goose jackets and clothing is on display at the Harry Rosen store in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. 

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported a loss of $15.2 million attributable to shareholders for its second quarter compared with a profit of $5.4 million a year ago as its revenue edged higher.

The luxury parka maker says the loss amounted to 16 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 28 compared with a profit of six cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $272.6 million, up from $267.8 million a year ago.

Direct-to-consumer revenue amounted to $126.6 million, up from $103.9 million a year ago, while wholesale revenue totalled $135.9 million, down from $137.3 million in the same quarter last year.

Other revenue totalled $10.1 million for the quarter, down from $26.6 million a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Canada Goose says it lost 14 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of five cents per diluted share a year ago.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2350.05
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals50.850.48
Decisive Dividend Corp7.31-0.11
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.090
Rev Exploration Corp0.66-0.03
283748
280651
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin90554.5-3.00%
Ethereum2619.59-4.45%
Dash46.37-2.99%
Litecoin70.53-2.39%
Ripple1.865-1.79%
EOS0.1151+4.55%
Dogecoin0.1232-2.38%
Cardano0.349-2.24%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
283608
Real Estate
5228110
3889 Gallaghers Grange
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$849,900
more details
285304
280377
Press Room
279884
285169