Canada Goose reports second-quarter loss despite higher revenue
Canada Goose reports loss
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported a loss of $15.2 million attributable to shareholders for its second quarter compared with a profit of $5.4 million a year ago as its revenue edged higher.
The luxury parka maker says the loss amounted to 16 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 28 compared with a profit of six cents per share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue for the quarter totalled $272.6 million, up from $267.8 million a year ago.
Direct-to-consumer revenue amounted to $126.6 million, up from $103.9 million a year ago, while wholesale revenue totalled $135.9 million, down from $137.3 million in the same quarter last year.
Other revenue totalled $10.1 million for the quarter, down from $26.6 million a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, Canada Goose says it lost 14 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of five cents per diluted share a year ago.
More Business News
|Cantex
|0.235
|0.05
|Metalex Ventures
|0.015
|0
|Russel Metals
|50.85
|0.48
|Decisive Dividend Corp
|7.31
|-0.11
|Diamcor Mining
|0.01
|0
|GGX Gold Corp
|0.09
|0
|Rev Exploration Corp
|0.66
|-0.03
|Bitcoin
|90554.5
|-3.00%
|Ethereum
|2619.59
|-4.45%
|Dash
|46.37
|-2.99%
|Litecoin
|70.53
|-2.39%
|Ripple
|1.865
|-1.79%
|EOS
|0.1151
|+4.55%
|Dogecoin
|0.1232
|-2.38%
|Cardano
|0.349
|-2.24%
- Mass shooter identifiedTumbler Ridge - 10:34 am
- Condolences from the worldTumbler Ridge - 10:23 am
- Carney cancels travel plansCanada - 10:19 am
- Crash slowed bridge trafficWest Kelowna - 10:06 am
- Kelowna's most wantedCrime Stoppers - 10:00 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$849,900
more details