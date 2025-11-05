Business News

Air Canada reports Q3 profit of $264M, down from a year ago as labour stoppage weighs

Air Canada profit falls

Photo: The Canadian Press Air Canada aircraft sit parked at Vancouver International Airport as a United Airlines flight from Chicago prepares to land, in Richmond, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Air Canada reported a profit of $264 million during the third quarter, down from $2.04 billion during the same period a year earlier.

That amounted to diluted earnings per share of 88 cents, compared with $5.38 in the same quarter last year.

The Montreal-based airline says operating revenues during the quarter came in at $5.77 billion, falling around five per cent from $6.1 billion during the third quarter last year.

Results for the three-month period ended Sept. 30 include the three-day work stoppage by more than 10,000 flight attendants in August that shut down operations and caused more than 3,000 flight cancellations.

Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau says the latest results met the company's revised estimate that was lowered to adjust for the labour disruption that occurred during the peak of the summer season.

In September, Air Canada lowered its full-year guidance while estimating the cost of the strike at $375 million.