S&P/TSX composite index down over 300 points, U.S. markets also lower

The Canadian Press - Nov 4, 2025 / 9:22 am | Story: 582025
The TMX Market Centre is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White
Photo: The Canadian Press
The TMX Market Centre is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.  

Canada's main stock index was down over 300 points in late-morning trading as technology and energy stocks fell, while U.S. markets also posted losses.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 326.06 points at 29,949.00.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 166.11 points at 47,170.57. The S&P 500 index was down 47.66 points at 6,804.31, while the Nasdaq composite was down 287.81 points at 23,546.91.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.01 cents US, compared with 71.14 cents US on Monday.

The December crude oil contract was down 28 cents US at US$60.77 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$45.70 at US$3,968.30 an ounce.

 

