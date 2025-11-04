Business News

October auto sales healthy but down 1.8 per cent: DesRosiers

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan Ford Bronco SUVs are shown in Oakville, Ont. On March 29, 2024.

DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says auto sales in October were "healthy" despite being down 1.8 per cent compared with the same month last year.

The firm estimates 159,000 vehicles were sold in October.

DesRosiers says October 2024 provided a tough comparable because auto sales in the month last year were inflated as many Quebecers rushed to get electric vehicles before the province reduced EV incentives. Quebec posted its highest sales figures ever in October 2024.

However, managing partner Andrew King says the auto sector continues to waver as the trade situation shows no signs of being resolved.

He says it will be hard to see sales momentum maintained amid the potential threat of further semiconductor-related disruptions and soft economic data.

Adding in the pending release of the federal budget, King says it's sure to be "an interesting month for the market."