283829
285190
Business News  

October auto sales healthy but down 1.8 per cent: DesRosiers

Auto sales down 1.8 %

The Canadian Press - Nov 4, 2025 / 9:20 am | Story: 582021
Ford Bronco SUVs are shown in Oakville, Ont. On March 29, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Ford Bronco SUVs are shown in Oakville, Ont. On March 29, 2024.

DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says auto sales in October were "healthy" despite being down 1.8 per cent compared with the same month last year.

The firm estimates 159,000 vehicles were sold in October.

DesRosiers says October 2024 provided a tough comparable because auto sales in the month last year were inflated as many Quebecers rushed to get electric vehicles before the province reduced EV incentives. Quebec posted its highest sales figures ever in October 2024.

However, managing partner Andrew King says the auto sector continues to waver as the trade situation shows no signs of being resolved.

He says it will be hard to see sales momentum maintained amid the potential threat of further semiconductor-related disruptions and soft economic data.

Adding in the pending release of the federal budget, King says it's sure to be "an interesting month for the market."

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1750.01
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals50.120.73
Decisive Dividend Corp7.310.01
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.090.01
Rev Exploration Corp0.69-0.03
283749
285045
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin95876.3-0.43%
Ethereum2888.9+0.99%
Dash49.74-2.32%
Litecoin74.44-0.17%
Ripple1.966+0.25%
EOS0.1129-8.15%
Dogecoin0.1308-0.76%
Cardano0.3688-0.27%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
279901
Real Estate
5228110
3889 Gallaghers Grange
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$849,900
more details
280555
280114
Press Room
279897
285147