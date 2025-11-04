283048
285190
Business News  

Fortis reports $409-million third-quarter profit, raises dividend

Fortis reports $409 M profit

The Canadian Press - Nov 4, 2025 / 7:10 am | Story: 581983
Fortis Place in downtown St. John's, N.L., is seen on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Paul Daly
Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Paul Daly
Fortis Place in downtown St. John's, N.L., is seen on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016.

Fortis Inc. raised its dividend as it reported a third-quarter profit of $409 million.

The power utility says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 64 cents per share, up from 61.5 cents per share.

The increased payment to shareholders came as Fortis says its third-quarter profit amounted to 81 cents per share, down from $420 million or 85 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, the company says it earned 87 cents per share in its latest quarter, up from 85 cents per share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.94 billion, up from $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year.

In its outlook, Fortis announced a new five-year capital plan for 2026-2030 that totals $28.8 billion, an increase of $2.8 billion compared with its previous five-year plan.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (6)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1750.01
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals49.880.49
Decisive Dividend Corp7.440.14
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.090.01
Rev Exploration Corp0.71-0.01
283749
280651
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin94029.39-2.35%
Ethereum2789.72-2.48%
Dash48.77-4.22%
Litecoin73.24-1.78%
Ripple1.956-0.25%
EOS0.1151-6.52%
Dogecoin0.1279-3.03%
Cardano0.3605-2.43%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
285201
Real Estate
5226314
30-1999 15th Ave
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$608,900
more details
281211
283406
Press Room
283111
285166