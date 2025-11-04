Business News

Fortis reports $409-million third-quarter profit, raises dividend

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Paul Daly Fortis Place in downtown St. John's, N.L., is seen on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016.

Fortis Inc. raised its dividend as it reported a third-quarter profit of $409 million.

The power utility says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 64 cents per share, up from 61.5 cents per share.

The increased payment to shareholders came as Fortis says its third-quarter profit amounted to 81 cents per share, down from $420 million or 85 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, the company says it earned 87 cents per share in its latest quarter, up from 85 cents per share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.94 billion, up from $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year.

In its outlook, Fortis announced a new five-year capital plan for 2026-2030 that totals $28.8 billion, an increase of $2.8 billion compared with its previous five-year plan.