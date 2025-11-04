279663
280120
Business News  

Thomson Reuters reports third-quarter profit and revenue up from year ago

Thomson Reuters profit up

The Canadian Press - Nov 4, 2025 / 4:18 am | Story: 581969
A Thomson Reuters office sign is shown in Boston, Thursday Aug. 6, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Eric J. Shelton
Photo: The Canadian Press
A Thomson Reuters office sign is shown in Boston, Thursday Aug. 6, 2009.  

Thomson Reuters Corp. reported a profit of US$423 million in its latest quarter, up from US$301 million in the same period a year earlier, as its revenue rose three per cent.

The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to 94 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 67 cents US per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled US$1.78 billion, up from US$1.72 billion a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Thomson Reuters says it earned 85 cents US per share, up from an adjusted profit of 80 cents US per share in the same quarter last year.

In September, the company acquired Additive AI Inc., a U.S.-based specialist in AI-powered tax document processing for tax and accounting professionals.

The company also sold its remaining minority interest in the Elite business, a provider of financial practice management solutions to law firms.

 

