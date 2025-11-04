Business News

South Korea’s hydrogen capital eyeing B.C. partnerships

Hydrogen city eyes B.C.

Photo: Daisy Xiong, BIV (From left) Alex Yip of Amp Force EV, Ji Eun Gu of Kabids Inc., Jong Kyu Lee of Ulsan Metropolitan Corporation, Mark Cannon of Hydrogen in Motion Inc. and Will Tan of Solo Automotive are pictured at a fuel cell plant, which generates power and uses its waste heat to warm the building behind them.

South Korea’s “hydrogen city” is ready to partner with B.C. companies to bring Canadian hydrogen technologies and imports, according to Korean officials.

During a site visit of B.C. business representatives as part of the 2025 Invest Korea Summit this past Wednesday, Ulsan Metropolitan City Mayor Kim Doo-gyeom said there is strong potential for collaboration with Canada as Ulsan aims to become the world’s leading hydrogen hub by 2030.

“Ulsan is a city that consumes a lot of energy and already has the infrastructure needed for hydrogen mobility,” said Doo-gyeom, through an interpreter.

“Canada is rich in ammonia and hydrogen, so Ulsan is very open to collaboration. … We are [also] ready to work with Canada on [hydrogen] technology development.”

About three hours from Seoul by bullet train, Ulsan has made hydrogen part of everyday life. Hydrogen buses and taxis operate across the city, charging stations serve vehicles, and a fuel-cell plant generates power while using its waste heat to warm a nearby building.

At the centre of Ulsan’s hydrogen network is the Ulsan Green Hydrogen Town, a national pilot project where nearly 200 kilometres of underground pipelines transport industrial byproduct hydrogen from petrochemical complexes to the city centre.

The city is also developing hydrogen trams, hydrogen-powered vessels and charging stations, and automated guided vehicles. Hyundai Motor Group’s Ulsan factory—the world’s largest automobile manufacturing plant—produces around 15,000 hydrogen vehicles annually.

“Ulsan is the only city where the entire hydrogen value chain—from production and storage to transportation and globalization—is in place,” said Jong Kyu Lee, energy industry team lead at Ulsan Metropolitan Corporation, noting that about half of all hydrogen generated in Korea comes from Ulsan.

With such high demand, Ulsan welcomes collaboration with B.C. companies on hydrogen technology and imports, Doo-gyeom said, adding that Ulsan offers tax and cash incentives to investors and is the only Korean city that imports liquefied storage systems.

In February, Prince Rupert–based Trigon Pacific Terminals Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Ulsan to develop terminals for exporting ammonia-based hydrogen from Canada to South Korea.

“We are [interested in] importing ammonia from Canada because they already have an LNG export facility that could potentially be converted for hydrogen exports,” said Doo-gyeom.

“We are currently importing that from Saudi Arabia, but it can also come from Canada.”

(From left) Alex Yip of Amp Force EV, Ji Eun Gu of Kabids Inc., Jong Kyu Lee of Ulsan Metropolitan Corporation, Mark Cannon of Hydrogen in Motion Inc. and Will Tan of Solo Automotive are pictured at a fuel cell plant, which generates power and uses its waste heat to warm the building behind them. | Daisy Xiong, BIV

B.C. firm pitches new hydrogen transportation solution

One of the B.C. businesses on the trip was Burnaby-based Hydrogen in Motion Inc., which aims to introduce a new way of transporting hydrogen—addressing one of the industry’s biggest challenges—to Ulsan.

“Hydrogen in Motion has developed a way to store hydrogen in a smaller, safer and cheaper way than traditional methods,” said Mark Cannon, company co-founder and chief technology.

Hydrogen is difficult to store and ship on its own. The most common approaches are compressing it into high-pressure tanks, cooling it to extremely cold temperatures as a liquid or using chemical carriers such as ammonia.

However, Cannon said his team has developed a carbon-based material that absorbs hydrogen, allowing it to be stored and transported under milder conditions.

“[When using ammonia], it takes energy to convert hydrogen and nitrogen into ammonia, and it takes energy again to break it back apart,” said Cannon.

“[Our technology] is cheaper all around because you don’t need high pressure, you don't need super strong tanks to hold very high pressures, and you don't have to chill it or insulate it."

Cannon introduced his technology during a meeting with Doo-gyeom, who said Ulsan is always open to new solutions for hydrogen transportation, such as Cannon’s, given the challenges surrounding it.

“Korea is one of the few countries that are very keen on hydrogen. They see its future and people are serious about it,” said Cannon, who has patented the material in South Korea. “They're one of the seven markets that we feel are the best for hydrogen.”

B.C. EV firms seek partnerships

Vancouver-based EV charger maker Amp Force EV and Solo Automotive, which produces single-passenger electric vehicles, also visited Ulsan, including Hyundai’s factory where about 6,000 vehicles are produced and shipped worldwide each day.

Alex Yip, CEO of Amp Force EV, said he hopes to initiate conversations with executives from Korean automakers such as Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation to explore potential partnerships.

“I'm hoping to provide EV chargers for their vehicles,” said Yip.

Yip said as a subsidiary of Hong Kong–based EV Power Limited, a charging partner of the world’s largest EV-maker BYD Co. Ltd., his company offers competitive pricing and products.

“We could hopefully package Amp Force EV chargers with every car that starts entering Canada, or they could use their own chargers with our platform as a backbone into the Canadian market,” he said.

Will Tan, an executive of Solo Automotive, said he is always looking for opportunities to collaborate with the world’s leading car manufacturers.

“[Koreans] are very strong in innovation, fast in execution and really ahead of the technology curve. This country is built on innovation, and they really invest in and support it,” said Tan.

Disclaimer: Costs of this reporting trip was paid for by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency and Ulsan Metropolitan City. These entities had no influence on the content of this article.