Business News

Joly says Canada launching dispute process against Stellantis

Feds move against Stellantis

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions Melanie Joly rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says the federal government is launching a dispute resolution process against Stellantis for moving planned vehicle production from its Brampton, Ont. plant out of the country.

Joly told a parliamentary committee this morning the formal, 30-day process is aimed at recovering Canadian taxpayer money and returning production to the Brampton facility.

She said the process is underpinned by government contracts with the carmaker and will be initiated by the end of the business day.

Joly says she met with autoworkers in Brampton last week and that the company must be held accountable for breaking its promises.

Stellantis decided last month to move planned production of its Jeep Compass from Brampton to Illinois, which prompted the federal government to threaten legal action.

The company's president, Jeff Hines, testified last week that the company's decision to move its Jeep production out of Canada was "not taken lightly."