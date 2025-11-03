283407
Business News  

Kimberly-Clark buying Tylenol maker Kenvue in $48.7 billion deal

Tylenol maker being sold

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press - Nov 3, 2025 / 6:29 am | Story: 581732
FILE - Tylenol pain relief products are shown on a store shelf in Carmel, Ind., Sept. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, file)
Photo: AP Photo/Michael Conroy, file
FILE - Tylenol pain relief products are shown on a store shelf in Carmel, Ind., Sept. 23, 2025.

Kimberly-Clark is buying Tylenol maker Kenvue in a cash and stock deal worth about $48.7 billion, creating a massive consumer health goods company.

Kenvue shareholders will receive $3.50 per share in cash and 0.14625 Kimberly-Clark shares for each Kenvue share held at closing. That amounts to $21.01 per share, based on the closing price of Kimberly-Clark shares on Friday.

Kimberly-Clark shareholders are expected to own about 54% of the combined company. Kenvue shareholders will own about 46%.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of next year. It still needs approval from shareholders of both both companies.

View Comments (2)


