Kimberly-Clark buying Tylenol maker Kenvue in $48.7 billion deal

Photo: AP Photo/Michael Conroy, file FILE - Tylenol pain relief products are shown on a store shelf in Carmel, Ind., Sept. 23, 2025.

Kimberly-Clark is buying Tylenol maker Kenvue in a cash and stock deal worth about $48.7 billion, creating a massive consumer health goods company.

Kenvue shareholders will receive $3.50 per share in cash and 0.14625 Kimberly-Clark shares for each Kenvue share held at closing. That amounts to $21.01 per share, based on the closing price of Kimberly-Clark shares on Friday.

Kimberly-Clark shareholders are expected to own about 54% of the combined company. Kenvue shareholders will own about 46%.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of next year. It still needs approval from shareholders of both both companies.