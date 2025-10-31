Business News

Canadian National Railway reports $1.14B Q3 profit, up from $1.09B a year ago

Photo: The Canadian Press A CN locomotive sits idle at the CN Stuart Yard west of the West Harbour GO station in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.

Canadian National Railway Co. reported a third-quarter profit of $1.14 billion, up from $1.09 billion a year ago, as its revenue edged higher.

The railway says the profit amounted to $1.83 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of $1.72 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $4.17 billion, up from $4.11 billion in the third quarter last year.

CN's operating ratio improved to 61.4 per cent in its latest quarter compared with 63.1 per cent a year ago.

Looking ahead, CN says it expects capital expenditures for 2026 to total $2.8 billion compared with guidance for $3.35 billion in capital spending this year.

The financial results came after CN said earlier this week that it was laying off about 400 managers in cuts that affect more than six per cent of the company's non-unionized workforce.