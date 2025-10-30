280535
MEG meeting on Cenovus deal paused to address 'regulatory inquiry'

Bitter takeover deal paused

The Canadian Press - Oct 30, 2025 / 8:50 am | Story: 581077
The Cenovus Christina Lake oilsands facility steam-assisted gravity drainage pad southeast of Fort McMurray, Alta., is shown on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. 

The chairman of MEG Energy Corp. has paused a shareholder meeting on a proposed takeover by Cenovus Energy Inc.

The meeting had been set for 9 a.m. local time today, but is now to resume at 2 p.m.

Board chair James McFarland says decided to call a recess in order to address a "regulatory inquiry" that came in Wednesday night.

It's the latest twist in a bitter months-long takeover fight that pitted oilsands giant Cenovus against smaller rival bidder Strathcona Resources Ltd.

Strathcona dropped its all-stock bid earlier this month and this week pledged it would vote its 14-per-cent stake in MEG in favour of a sweetened offer from Cenovus.

Cenovus and MEG have side-by-side oilsands properties at Christina Lake, south of Fort McMurray, Alta., while Strathcona also has steam-driven operations in the region.

