Business News

Corus reports $277.1M Q4 loss, revenue down 14 per cent from year earlier

Photo: The Canadian Press The Corus logo at Corus Quay in Toronto is in this June 22, 2018 file photo.

Corus Entertainment Inc. reported a loss of $277.1 million attributable to shareholders in its latest quarter as it took a $263.6-million non-cash impairment charge and saw its revenue fall 14 per cent.

The radio and television broadcaster says the loss amounted to $1.39 per diluted share for the quarter ended Aug. 31 compared with a loss of $25.7 million or 13 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Corus says it lost 36 cents per share in its latest quarter compared with a loss of two cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue for what was the company's fourth quarter totalled $232.1 million, down from $269.4 million a year earlier.

Corus also said that it has reached an agreement to amend its credit facility to increase the maximum amount the company may request as an advance on a "revolving" basis to $125 million from $75 million.

Corus owns specialty television services, radio stations and conventional television stations, as well as digital and streaming platforms.