Canadian Pacific profits leap despite U.S. tariff turmoil and looming merger prospect

Photo: The Canadian Press A CPKC locomotive is seen on a train at the Canadian Pacific Kansas City train yard in Mexico City, Friday Sept. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. reported a big profit boost in its latest quarter despite U.S. tariff disruption and fears over fallout from a potential merger of rivals down the line.

The railway saw net income for the quarter ended Sept. 30 rise 10 per cent year-over-year to $917 million. Revenues increased three per cent to $3.66 billion on the back of higher shipping volumes.

Grain, potash and container volumes rose markedly year-over-year while forest products — struggling under a sectoral tariff imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump — and energy, chemicals and plastics sagged.

“Despite what has been consistent macro and trade policy headwinds, the team continues to generate a diverse, profitable growth across a number of areas,” chief executive Keith Creel told analysts on a conference call Wednesday.

A new item of concern crossed the CEO's desk over the summer. Union Pacific Corp., the second-largest railroad operator in the United States, announced in July it wants to buy Norfolk Southern Corp. in a US$85-billion deal that would create that country's first transcontinental railway, and potentially trigger a final wave of rail mergers across North America.

The proposed merger would marry Union Pacific’s vast rail network in the western U.S. with Norfolk’s rails that snake across the country's eastern half. The combined railroad would include more than 80,000 kilometres of track in 43 states with connections to major ports on both coasts.

Creel said that without major conditions the acquisition would damage competition, cost customers and place unprecedented market power in the hands of a single railway, which would handle some 40 per cent of American freight traffic.

"A merger of this magnitude introduces unprecedented risk by heavily concentrating much of the decision making for our national rail network, with undeniable implications on the entire supply chain," Creel said.

He qualified that the north-south flow of traffic at CPKC — the only major railway to span all three countries in North America following Canadian Pacific's purchase of Kansas City Southern in 2023 — partly insulates it from the would-be merger.

On an adjusted basis, CN said core diluted earnings per share jumped to $1.10 per share versus 99 cents per share last year, just shy of analysts' expectations of $1.11 per share, according to financial markets firm LSEG Data & Analytics.