Sportsnet apologizes for World Series streaming disruption as fans outraged

Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Sportsnet is apologizing to customers after its Sportsnet+ streaming service crashed during Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday.

“Some Sportsnet+ customers experienced an issue streaming last night that was quickly resolved,” a Sportsnet spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday. “We understand the importance of not missing a second of the action and apologize to our customers who were impacted.”

Sportsnet is owned by Rogers, which also owns the Blue Jays and holds the NHL broadcasting rights in Canada through the 2037-38 season.

The network did not reveal how widespread the outage was, how long it lasted or why it happened. Along with the World Series matchup between the Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers — which has drawn record audiences in Canada — all 32 NHL teams were in action Tuesday.

The disruption began around 10 p.m. ET during the seventh inning of the World Series game, when the Blue Jays led 2-1 with two runners on base and none out in a pivotal moment.

Andres Gimenez then hit an RBI single to left field, setting up the first score in a four-run inning that gave Toronto a commanding 6-1 lead.

Fans flooded Sportsnet’s post of Gimenez’s RBI on X, formerly Twitter, with angry replies.

“Four different devices. Signed in and out of all. Not one works,” said user @blamontz, sharing images of each blacked-out screen. “Going on 20 minutes now. What am I paying for, if not this moment?”

In response to the disruption, the network directed customers to a livestream of the game on sportsnet.ca.

“We are aware certain Sportsnet+ customers are currently experiencing an issue streaming content,” Sportsnet said in a message to users. “While we work to resolve, please stream the content here.”

Several fans also voiced frustration with Sportsnet’s recent price hike for its premium streaming service.

On Sept. 9, the broadcaster raised the annual Sportsnet+ Premium plan from $249.99 to $324.99 — a 30 per cent increase. The monthly plan rose from $34.99 to $42.99, an almost 23 per cent jump.

“Please keep posting play by plays so I can watch the game on here instead of the app that im paying $43 a month for. Thanks,” said @ShawnChakita in a reply to a Blue Jays video posted by Sportsnet’s X account.

The Blue Jays ultimately won 6-2 to even the best-of-seven series, which continues Wednesday night with Game 5 in Los Angeles. The matchup shifts to Toronto for Game 6 on Friday.