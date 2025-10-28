Business News

B.C. execs say embrace change or get out

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV. Trailblaze Partners CEO Rhys Green helps companies develop, live and execute corporate cultures.

Best Buy Canada president Mat Povse says people who do not embrace change are not welcome in his company.

“Change is the mantra every single day,” he said while on stage at the Retail Council of Canada’s recent Retail West conference in Vancouver.

“It's indoctrinated into everybody who participates in being part of the Best Buy team. If change is not your game or you don't like change, then you don't belong in our company, and we're OK to admit stuff like that.”

While that sentiment may sound harsh, executives at other large Vancouver-based companies concur.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX:KITS) CEO Roger Hardy told BIV that people who do not like change are not a good fit in “any company in today’s environment.”

When Hardy headed the eyewear company Coastal Contacts, before helping negotiate that public company’s sale to Essilor for $430 million in 2014, he positioned a statue of a Tyrannosaurus Rex in the company’s front lobby. Next to it read a sign: “Leave all prehistoric ideas at the door.”

A Tyrannosaurus Rex statue used to stand in the Coastal Contacts lobby next to a sign reading: “Leave all prehistoric ideas at the door.” | Glen Korstrom, BIV

Having that kind of statue may give visitors an immediate perception of what kind of corporate culture exists at a company.

A strong corporate culture can help recruit and retain staff, motivate creativity, spur innovation and increase employee satisfaction.

Executives passionate about their companies’ having a strong corporate culture say that this culture should be evident immediately when a visitor enters the workplace, and it should be as clear as possible.

Few B.C. executives have spent more time and effort crafting a corporate culture than 02E Brands founder and principal Brian Scudamore.

At the reception of his Vancouver office there is a large sign reading: “It’s all about people,” with the word “people” being in extra large letters. Scudamore’s name is on the sign, making it clear that it is his quote.

That sign, he told BIV, is intended to be as unmistakable as Hardy’s Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Scudamore started franchising what was a nine-year-old junk-removal business, 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, in 1998, and has grown that venture to 150 franchises. His other franchised brands, under the umbrella O2E Brands banner, are Shack Shine and Wow 1 Day Painting, with each having about 50 franchises, he told BIV earlier this month.

“When we say, ‘It's all about people,’ what I mean by that is we find the right people for us and we treat them right,” he said.

The biggest thing he seeks in recruits is positive energy, he said.

Scudamore said he read Jim Collins’ 2001 management book Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap … And Others Don’t, which helped him “figure out” what his values were.

“As a company, we came up with four words: passion, integrity, professionalism and empathy,” he said. “It forms the acronym PIPE.”

Scudamore has more than just posted signs to demonstrate corporate culture at the office that he calls the junktion.

He leads what he calls daily huddles.

These are seven-minute stand-up daily meetings with a standardized agenda.

The first item is good news. The huddle leader asks participants to speak up if they have any good news.

“We’re optimistic,” Scudamore said. “We want to focus on what's working.”

Then employees get to share news of what is going on in their departments, and this is done by rotating through all employees through the year.

Huddlers then hear critical numbers, such as revenue and sales conversion rates. They then discuss missing opportunities, Scudamore added.

Huddles always end in a cheer, he said.

Unlike with football huddles, Scudamore’s employees stand in a semi-circle around the huddle leader but do not put arms around each other.

Scudamore’s O2E Brands has grown to 834 employees, including about 500 in Vancouver. That is so big that the huddle has evolved.

There is now one main huddle among Scudamore’s 24-person leadership team.

About eight divisional huddles then take place a few times per week, he said.

“People look forward to the huddles every day and do not want to miss one,” Scudamore said.

O2E Brands principal Brain Scudamore credits his corporate culture for helping him build multiple franchise brands to a total of about 250 franchises. | Submitted

Strong corporate culture can help retain staff

At a time when workers across sectors feel financial strain after years of higher-than-average inflation, and many in unionized environments are voting to go on strike, the value of a passionate workforce cannot be underestimated, said Trailblaze Partners CEO Rhys Green, who worked for 1-800-GOT-JUNK? for nearly seven years in the 2010s.

Green now helps companies develop and live their corporate cultures.

“Culture is one of the core drivers of growth and profitability in a business, and it often gets talked about as a kind of squishy subject,” he said.

Most companies have defined values, he said.

“Whether or not they're happy with them, and whether or not they're being lived and executed against are often the problems that they will come to us with,” Green said.

Trailblaze Partners CEO Rhys Green. | Rob Kruyt, BIV

Companies can designate parts of corporate websites to highlight their values.

Aritizia Inc. (TSX:ATZ), for example, uses part of its website to highlight its values: creativity, loyalty, excellence, good judgment, integrity and teamwork.

Founder and executive chairman Brian Hill has established those values alongside most of the company’s systems.

He revealed, when on stage at the Retail West conference, how passionate he is about operational details that some might view as minor, such as how much light should shine behind Aritzia signs within stores.

That passion flows into his company’s systems, which he said have been devised after much thought.

“Most large successful companies have a culture,” he said. “There isn't a right culture. They just have a culture.”

He added that people who are successful at Aritzia tend to be those who embrace the company’s culture and other elements of how the company operates.

“When we're hiring, we're trying to hire for people that we think are not going to come in and tell us how we have to run our business,” he said. “We want people that are going to come in and learn how we do things, and then once they learn why we do things and how we do things, if they want to make changes, and they want to suggest things and they want to innovate, well all the power to them.”

Hill’s preference to not want to immediately hear feedback on potential change from new employees starting on Day 1 is not shared by all business owners.

Scudamore said he has a different philosophy.

“When we hire new people, if they see something that we've never seen before, hey, tell us,” he said.

“We want to innovate, and the last thing we want to do is just remain stagnant and not evolve and change with the times.”