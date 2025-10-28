280477
282567
Business News  

S&P/TSX composite index up more than 100 points, U.S. stocks also higher

S&P/TSX composite up

The Canadian Press - Oct 28, 2025 / 8:53 am | Story: 580594
A general view shows the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, April 7, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Photo: AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura
A general view shows the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, April 7, 2025, in New York. 

 Canada's main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the base metal and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 137.19 points at 30,412.95.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 225.58 points at 47,770.17. The S&P 500 index was up 3.80 points at 6,878.96, while the Nasdaq composite was up 68.97 points at 23,706.43.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.66 cents US compared with 71.45 cents US on Monday.

The December crude oil contract was down US$1.18 at US$60.13 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$51.10 at US$3,968.60 an ounce.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (1)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.16-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals48.590.34
Decisive Dividend Corp7.110.05
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.08-0.02
Rev Exploration Corp0.71-0.05
283748
283609
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin107613.72+2.41%
Ethereum3228.41+4.22%
Dash61.43+2.52%
Litecoin82.89+3.89%
Ripple2.253+3.78%
EOS0.1318+6.45%
Dogecoin0.1484+3.49%
Cardano0.4111+5.12%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
283091
Real Estate
5092435
599 Clifton Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$999,888
more details
282555
283154
Press Room
280923
281819