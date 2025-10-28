Business News

S&P/TSX composite index up more than 100 points, U.S. stocks also higher

Photo: AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura A general view shows the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, April 7, 2025, in New York.

Canada's main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the base metal and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 137.19 points at 30,412.95.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 225.58 points at 47,770.17. The S&P 500 index was up 3.80 points at 6,878.96, while the Nasdaq composite was up 68.97 points at 23,706.43.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.66 cents US compared with 71.45 cents US on Monday.

The December crude oil contract was down US$1.18 at US$60.13 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$51.10 at US$3,968.60 an ounce.