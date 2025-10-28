268271
280897
Business News  

Elon Musk launches Grokipedia to compete with online encyclopedia Wikipedia

Grokipedia launched

The Associated Press - Oct 28, 2025 / 7:36 am | Story: 580580
FILE - Elon Musk attends the finals for the NCAA wrestling championship, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)
Photo: AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file
FILE - Elon Musk attends the finals for the NCAA wrestling championship, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Philadelphia. 

Elon Musk has launched Grokipedia, a crowdsourced online encyclopedia that the billionaire seeks to position as a rival to Wikipedia.

Writing on social media, Musk said that “Grokipedia.com version 0.1 is now live” and promised that “Version 1.0 will be 10X better.”

Grokipedia's goal is “ the “truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth,” he said.

Musk has previously criticized Wikipedia for being filled with “propaganda” and called for people to stop donating to the site. In September he announced that his artificial intelligence company xAI was working on Grokipedia.

The Grokipedia site has a minimalist appearance with little beyond a search bar that users can type in queries. It states that it has 885,279 articles. Wikipedia, meanwhile, says it has more than 7 million articles in English.

Like Wikipedia, users can search for articles on various topics such as Taylor Swift, the baseball World Series, or Buckingham Palace.

While Wikipedia is written and edited by volunteers, it's unclear how exactly Grokipedia articles are put together. Reports suggest the site is powered by the same xAI model that underpins Musk's Grok chatbot, but some articles are seemingly adapted from Wikipedia.

Grokipedia's entry on Wikipedia accuses the site of having “systemic ideological biases—particularly a left-leaning slant in coverage of political figures and topics.”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (2)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.16-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals48.340.09
Decisive Dividend Corp7.190.13
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.08-0.02
Rev Exploration Corp0.71-0.05
283748
280530
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin106181.7+1.05%
Ethereum3178.62+2.61%
Dash61.05+1.89%
Litecoin81.66+2.34%
Ripple2.23+2.72%
EOS0.1284+3.23%
Dogecoin0.1462+2.09%
Cardano0.4073+4.09%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
280530
Real Estate
5181210
4137 Gallaghers Forest S
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$899,900
more details
281818
282555
Press Room
283820
281819