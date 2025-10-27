Wealthsimple announces its raising up to $750M in new capital to accelerate growth
Wealthsimple raising capital
Wealthsimple Inc. says it is raising up to $750 million in capital in an effort to accelerate its growth.
The equity raise will bring its valuation to $10 billion upon completion.
The equity round includes a $550 million primary offering and secondary offering of up to $200 million and is co-led by U.S.-based Dragoneer Investment Group and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC.
Wealthsimple says the round will also include the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, a new investor, along with existing investors Power Corporation of Canada, IGM Financial Inc. and others.
Wealthsimple CEO Michael Katchen says in a press release that it was intentional in choosing partners committed to its long-term future.
Last week, Wealthsimple announced its assets under administration reached $100 billion, roughly doubling from a year ago.
More Business News
|Cantex
|0.165
|-0
|Metalex Ventures
|0.015
|0
|Russel Metals
|48.25
|-0.31
|Decisive Dividend Corp
|7.06
|-0.01
|Diamcor Mining
|0.01
|0
|GGX Gold Corp
|0.095
|-0.01
|Rev Exploration Corp
|0.76
|0.01
|Bitcoin
|105067.1
|-0.01%
|Ethereum
|3098.43
|+0.03%
|Dash
|59.92
|-0.53%
|Litecoin
|79.78
|+0.03%
|Ripple
|2.171
|-0.09%
|EOS
|0.1241
|-0.80%
|Dogecoin
|0.1422
|-0.70%
|Cardano
|0.3903
|-0.26%
