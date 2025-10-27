Business News

Wealthsimple announces its raising up to $750M in new capital to accelerate growth

Photo: The Canadian Press Wealthsimple's chief executive officer Michael Katchen is photographed at the company's Toronto office on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Wealthsimple Inc. says it is raising up to $750 million in capital in an effort to accelerate its growth.

The equity raise will bring its valuation to $10 billion upon completion.

The equity round includes a $550 million primary offering and secondary offering of up to $200 million and is co-led by U.S.-based Dragoneer Investment Group and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC.

Wealthsimple says the round will also include the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, a new investor, along with existing investors Power Corporation of Canada, IGM Financial Inc. and others.

Wealthsimple CEO Michael Katchen says in a press release that it was intentional in choosing partners committed to its long-term future.

Last week, Wealthsimple announced its assets under administration reached $100 billion, roughly doubling from a year ago.