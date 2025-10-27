Business News

S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points as price of gold falls

Price of gold falls

Photo: The Canadian Press A man walks past a building in Toronto that used to house the Toronto Stock Exchange on Aug. 18, 2011.

Canada's main stock index fell more than 200 points in late-morning trading as the price of gold dropped below US$4,000 an ounce.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 205.36 points at 30,147.71 as shares in the country's big gold miners moved lower.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 209.62 points at 47,416.74. The S&P 500 index was up 60.58 points at 6,852.27, while the Nasdaq composite was up 350.89 points at 23,555.76.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.43 cents US compared with 71.36 cents US on Friday.

The December crude oil contract was up 49 cents US at US$61.99 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$148.50 at US$3,989.30 an ounce.