284382
282088
Business News  

S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points, U.S. stocks also higher

S&P/TSX composite up

The Canadian Press - Oct 24, 2025 / 8:58 am | Story: 579900
The TMX Group logo is shown in Toronto on Friday June 28, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
Photo: The Canadian Press
The TMX Group logo is shown in Toronto on Friday June 28, 2013. 

Canada's main stock index was up more than 200 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the technology sector, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 205.51 points at 30,391.79.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 479.76 points at 47,214.37. The S&P 500 index was up 62.75 points at 6,801.19, while the Nasdaq composite was up 270.24 points at 23,212.04.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.32 cents US compared with 71.46 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude oil contract was up 42 cents at US$62.21 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$12.20 at US$4,133.40 an ounce.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (1)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.170
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals48.780.07
Decisive Dividend Corp7.10.06
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.1-0.04
Rev Exploration Corp0.75-0.06
282078
272604
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin115357.7-4.48%
Ethereum3831.14-5.89%
Dash75.18-4.85%
Litecoin89.28-4.74%
Ripple2.457-4.84%
EOS0.1439-3.36%
Dogecoin0.1581-7.07%
Cardano0.4544-6.38%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
282896
Real Estate
5213133
1255 Raymer Ave
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$569,900
more details
280658
282591
Press Room
280810
279903