S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points, U.S. stocks also higher

Photo: The Canadian Press The TMX Group logo is shown in Toronto on Friday June 28, 2013.

Canada's main stock index was up more than 200 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the technology sector, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 205.51 points at 30,391.79.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 479.76 points at 47,214.37. The S&P 500 index was up 62.75 points at 6,801.19, while the Nasdaq composite was up 270.24 points at 23,212.04.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.32 cents US compared with 71.46 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude oil contract was up 42 cents at US$62.21 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$12.20 at US$4,133.40 an ounce.