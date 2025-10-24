Air Canada cuts hundreds of management jobs
Air Canada jobs slashed
Air Canada is cutting about 400 management jobs two months after a strike wreaked havoc on its finances.
The country's biggest airline says the restructure reduces its total workforce by about one per cent.
Spokeswoman Angela Mah says the move was a "difficult decision" that comes after a thorough review.
It also arrives after a three-day strike by more than 10,000 flight attendants in August shut down operations and caused more than 3,000 flight cancellations.
In its third-quarter financial results, Air Canada said the job action cost it $375 million, prompting it to lower its adjusted earnings forecast for the year by about that amount to $3 billion.
Customer refunds and compensation as well as lower bookings in August and September made up the bulk of the financial hit.
