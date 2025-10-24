284383
Air Canada cuts hundreds of management jobs

Air Canada jobs slashed

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press - Oct 24, 2025 / 7:58 am | Story: 579883
Air Canada aircraft sit parked at Vancouver International Airport as a United Airlines flight from Chicago prepares to land, in Richmond, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Photo: The Canadian Press
Air Canada aircraft sit parked at Vancouver International Airport as a United Airlines flight from Chicago prepares to land, in Richmond, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.

Air Canada is cutting about 400 management jobs two months after a strike wreaked havoc on its finances.

The country's biggest airline says the restructure reduces its total workforce by about one per cent.

Spokeswoman Angela Mah says the move was a "difficult decision" that comes after a thorough review.

It also arrives after a three-day strike by more than 10,000 flight attendants in August shut down operations and caused more than 3,000 flight cancellations.

In its third-quarter financial results, Air Canada said the job action cost it $375 million, prompting it to lower its adjusted earnings forecast for the year by about that amount to $3 billion.

Customer refunds and compensation as well as lower bookings in August and September made up the bulk of the financial hit.

