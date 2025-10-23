281809
Toys "R" Us Canada customers notified of breach of personal information

Toys "R" Us data breach

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press - Oct 23, 2025 / 7:31 am | Story: 579631
A Toys R Us store is seen Tuesday, September 19, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
A Toys "R" Us store is seen Tuesday, September 19, 2017 in Montreal.

Toys "R" Us Canada has notified customers of a data breach it says may have compromised their personal information.

In an email sent to customers this morning, the toy store says it learned on July 30 that someone had posted information on the deep web they claimed to have stolen from the business's databases.

Third-party cybersecurity experts hired to investigate the incident eventually confirmed the records had been copied by an unauthorized third party.

The company says the breached records may include the names, addresses emails and phone numbers of customers.

It says no passwords, credit card details or similar confidential data was involved in the incident.

Toys "R" Us Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the breach.

 

