Business News

StatCan says auto sales helped lift retail sales up one per cent to $70.4B in August

Retail sales up 1%

Photo: The Canadian Press A new vehicle for sale is seen at an auto mall in Ottawa, on Monday, April 26, 2021.

Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 1.0 per cent to $70.4 billion in August, helped by gains in the auto sector.

However, the agency says its preliminary estimate for September suggests retail sales fell 0.7 per cent for that month, but cautioned the figure would be revised.

For August, Statistics Canada says retail sales were up in six of nine subsectors as sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers rose 1.8 per cent.

Sales at new car dealers gained 2.3 per cent for the month, while used car dealers rose 1.5 per cent.

Core retail sales — which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers — rose 1.1 per cent in August.

In volume terms, retail sales increased 1.0 per cent in August.