282310
282332
Business News  

West Fraser Timber reports Q3 net loss of US$204M amid challenging backdrop

West Fraser reports big loss

The Canadian Press - Oct 22, 2025 / 3:12 pm | Story: 579513
Softwood lumber is pictured along the Fraser River in Richmond, B.C., Tuesday, April 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Photo: The Canadian Press
Softwood lumber is pictured along the Fraser River in Richmond, B.C., Tuesday, April 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. reported a net loss of US$204 million in its third quarter results compared with a net loss of US$83 million during the same period a year earlier.

West Fraser says this amounted to a loss of US$2.63 per diluted share compared to a loss of US$1.03 per diluted share a year earlier.

The Vancouver-based forestry company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says sales during the third quarter came in at US$1.3 billion compared to US$1.43 billion a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis before deductions, the company says it reported a loss of US$144 million, down from US$62 million during the same period last year.

West Fraser CEO Sean McLaren says the company faces a challenging backdrop with supply and demand imbalances for wood building products due to lower housing affordability, coupled with new tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber.

U.S. President Donald Trump used Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to impose 10 per cent tariffs on softwood timber and lumber beginning Oct. 14.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (2)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.170
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals48.510.34
Decisive Dividend Corp7.230.2
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.120.04
Rev Exploration Corp0.82-0.04
282079
283478
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin121183.3+0.06%
Ethereum4101.36+2.13%
Dash84.97+3.33%
Litecoin95.34-0.32%
Ripple2.605-0.31%
EOS0.1501-1.96%
Dogecoin0.1712+1.79%
Cardano0.4898+1.03%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
282720
Real Estate
5226314
30-1999 15th Ave
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$608,900
more details
280896
Press Room
280810
279417