Wealthsimple says assets top $100 billion under administration

Photo: The Canadian Press Wealthsimple's chief executive officer Michael Katchen is photographed at the company's Toronto office on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Wealthsimple Inc. says its assets under administration have reached $100 billion as the company tweaks its offerings.

The privately-held financial platform has seen its assets roughly double from a year ago, while in 2023 it had set a target of 2028 to reach the $100 billion mark.

Along with disclosing total assets, Wealthsimple says it has also dropped contract fees to make its options contracts truly zero commission, now offers direct indexing portfolios that can allow for tax-loss harvesting, and made changes to its crypto and gold trading offerings.

It says it will soon also offer the option of buying Wealthsimple branded gold coins, a new portfolio option that will offer more access to private markets, and it will be adding more advanced options strategies.

Wealthsimple, founded in 2014, says that more than three million Canadians are customers.

Power Corp. of Canada and related entities hold a controlling stake in the company.