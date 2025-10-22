283048
280056
Business News  

AI chatbots make mistakes with news content nearly half of the time, says study

AI news wrong half the time

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press - Oct 22, 2025 / 11:59 am | Story: 579447
The Chat GPT app icon on a smartphone screen on Aug. 4, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, file)
Photo: The Canadian Press
The Chat GPT app icon on a smartphone screen on Aug. 4, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, file)

A new report from a global alliance of public broadcasters says AI chatbots make mistakes with news content nearly half of the time.

The study, which looked at how AI chatbots answer questions about news and current affairs, involved 22 public media organizations in 18 countries, including CBC/Radio-Canada.

Their journalists evaluated more than 3,000 responses provided by four chatbots — OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Copilot, Google’s Gemini, and Perplexity.

They say they found at least one significant problem with 45 per cent of the AI answers.

There were serious problems with sourcing in 31 per cent of the responses, while 20 per cent had major accuracy issues.

The European Broadcasting Union says in a press release the study shows the AI chatbots replacing search engines "routinely misrepresent news content."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (4)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1750
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals48.50.33
Decisive Dividend Corp7.040.01
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.080
Rev Exploration Corp0.79-0.07
282078
283478
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin120144.26-0.80%
Ethereum4054.48+0.96%
Dash85.24+3.66%
Litecoin94.71-0.98%
Ripple2.596-0.65%
EOS0.1503-1.96%
Dogecoin0.1691+0.60%
Cardano0.4834-0.21%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
280113
Real Estate
5227067
699 Saratoga Place
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$975,000
more details
268270
282591
Press Room
280032
281819