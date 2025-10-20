Molson Coors to cut nine per cent of Americas jobs by end of the year
Molson Coors making cuts
The Molson Coors Beverage Co. is cutting about 400 jobs across its Americas business in a bid to streamline costs amid a corporate restructuring.
The beer maker says the cuts will go ahead by the end of the year and amount to nine per cent of its salaried workforce in the region.
It says many of the positions are already vacant, with voluntary severance part of the restructuring plan.
Molson Coors, whose Canadian operation is headquartered in Montreal, declined to break down the job losses by country, province or role.
The move comes as beverage companies struggle with weaker consumer spending amid tariff uncertainty and higher costs.
Chief executive Rahul Goyal said Molson Coors "must transform even faster" from a traditional brewer into a "total beverage company."
