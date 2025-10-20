Business News

B.C. businesses innovate to make tourism more accessible, inclusive

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. The Vancouver Aquarium’s manager of guest experience and community outreach Linda Lavergne oversees efforts to keep her facility as accessible as possible for visitors.

Some travellers take for granted that they can visit tourist attractions and enjoy them as intended.

Others envisage those visits with trepidation.

Potential visitors could be blind, in wheelchairs, on the autism spectrum or living with other health challenges that make visits to attractions uncertain.

There is work to do to make B.C.’s tourism industry, and indeed the world’s, accessible, although the sector has evolved in leaps and bounds in recent decades, former Vancouver mayor Sam Sullivan told BIV.

“It’s a miracle,” said Sullivan of that progress. The 65-year-old has been a quadriplegic since breaking his neck in a skiing accident when he was 19 years old.

He remembers trips to New York and Ottawa decades ago when he was unable to get a taxi that could accommodate his electric wheelchair.

“We all have our nightmare stories about the way things used to be,” Sullivan said.

“Several decades ago, I would have to phone, or I’d have to make sure that I was going to be able to get to places. There was a lot more upfront work.”

Tourism hubs tend to be more accessible than other parts of cities but obstacles remain, he said.

To make trips easier to plan, Access Now has a website and app that provides maps of cities around the world. Users can search for attractions or hotels and get a colour-coded grading system for accessibility, alongside reader reviews.

B.C. companies are forging ahead with new efforts to attract as many guests as possible and enable them to enjoy their visits.

Prince George-based Reel North Adventures, for example, won Tourism Industry Association of BC’s (TIABC) 2025 Inclusive and Accessible Tourism Experience Award.

Owner Jerry Daoust told BIV that his company offers guided fishing experiences on lakes and rivers.

He was brainstorming in 2022 about missing opportunities.

“We realized right away that there was nowhere to take someone who was in a wheelchair or who has significant mobility issues,” he said.

“We did a Google search and realized that there were no guide companies that could do this. There weren’t even any rental companies where you could rent a boat to take someone fishing if they were in a wheelchair.”

He bought a six-metre-long, flat-bottomed fishing boat and contracted Prince George’s CC Industries to reconstruct it to meet design specifications that he devised himself to make the vessel capable of carrying people in wheelchairs.

That went into service last year, he said.

“We’ve had two people in wheelchairs on the boat at the same time, along with three other adults,” he said.

Other finalists for the TIABC award included Campbell River Whale Watching and Adventure Tours and the Vancouver Aquarium.

Destination British Columbia spokeswoman Kristin Learned told BIV Campbell River Whale Watching was nominated in part for being Canada’s first Rainbow Registered whale watching company. That designation is meant to demonstrate that the business provides a welcoming space for LGBTQ+ people. It also is part of the Access 2 Card program that provides free access to caregivers of guests who live with physical challenges.

The Vancouver Aquarium’s manager of guest experience and community outreach, Linda Lavergne, told BIV that she believes her company was recognized as a finalist this year, and was the winner of the award last year because of its moves to be inclusive.

The Vancouver Aquarium has long prioritized making its Stanley Park facility accessible, with wheelchair ramps and wheelchair-accessible washrooms that have buttons for users to push to open doors.

A washroom door at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Vancouver has a button that will open the door if someone waves their hands in front of it. Glen Korstrom, BIV

Similarly, the Vancouver Aquarium has long tables in some washrooms for adults to change clothing when needed.

Newer innovations include the Vancouver Aquarium having a dozen “sensory comfort kits” for people on the autism spectrum to use when on site, Lavergne said.

The kits include items such as noise-cancelling headphones, fidget toys, sunglasses and cue cards.

“They are for neurodivergent people,” she said. “Sometimes they feel more comfort by touching or playing [with the fidget toys] because it releases some stress.”

The cue cards can be held by an attendant if the neurodivergent person is unable to communicate, Lavergne said.

The cards say things such as “Do you want to go home?” or “Do you want to go outdoors?” or “Are you hungry?” she added.

There are also cards for the neurodivergent person to hold or point at to alert their attendant to their wants or needs, Lavergne said.

The Vancouver Aquarium has also worked with the Canucks Autism Network and the Pacific Autism Family Network to assist some of those associations’ neurodivergent members get jobs.

Lavergne said she hosts open houses every two months and gives presentations to these members about what work at the Vancouver Aquarium might entail.

The Vancouver Aquarium has in the past two years hired 14 people who are neurodivergent to complete 120-hour practicums and be paid for that work.

There are currently five such people at the aquarium, which has a workforce of about 300, although it fluctuates depending on the time of year, Lavergne said.

Courts sometimes pave way for more accessibility

Court rulings can nudge the industry toward more accessibility.

The Federal Court of Appeal, for example, earlier this year upheld a decision by Canada’s transport regulator that aimed to increase accessibility for air travellers who use wheelchairs.

A judicial tribunal dismissed an appeal by Air Canada, which objected to a Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) order.

The CTA had ruled that Air Canada must accommodate people in wheelchairs.

That means that if someone in a wheelchair is bumped from a flight, the airline needs to find them a similar flight on a comparable route or, if that’s not possible, swap in a plane capable of carrying their mobility devices.

Justice Wyman Webb rejected the airline’s appeal and said, “Air Canada did not establish that it would suffer undue hardship if it had to substitute an aircraft.”