Forests Minister Parmar says workers in B.C. deserve "same treatment" as in Ontario

Photo: The Canadian Press In an aerial view, logs are seen stacked at Gorman Brothers Lumber sawmill, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, April 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Forests Minister Ravi Parmar says it is "unacceptable" that Ottawa always steps up when it comes to supporting key sectors in Ontario and Quebec, but "continues to drop the ball" when it comes to supporting B.C. forestry.

Parmar's comments come after federal Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu announced Friday that Ottawa will contribute $12 million toward a $29-million package to help keep a paper mill in northern Ontario open.

Parmar said he does not want to "pit workers against workers," adding that he is glad that Ottawa is providing the support for those workers in Ontario.

But Parmar says it is time that forestry workers in B.C. get the "same treatment" as forestry workers elsewhere, because "their paycheques matter just as much as the paycheques of those folks working in that paper mill" in Ontario.

This appeal comes after Parmar joined Premier David Eby and other industry leaders Tuesday in asking the federal government to help the sector in the face of tariffs now adding up to 45 per cent.

Eby said during that appearance that there is "no time to wait" because the industry finds itself on a "razor's edge of survival."

Parmar, however, questioned why Prime Minister Mark Carney scheduled an emergency cabinet meeting the very next day in responding to an announcement by Stellantis to shift production from Brampton, Ont., south of the border.

"Again, I feel for the workers in Brampton," Parmar said. "I'm not trying to pit those workers against the workers here in B.C., but it is frustrating that Ottawa continuously steps up for Ontario, for Quebec, for other provinces, and continues to drop the ball when it comes to British Columbia. It's unacceptable."

Ottawa has announced $1.2 billion in support for the Canadian softwood lumber industry in August, but more than two months later, Parmar said it is time for the federal government to speed up the distribution of those funds.

"Ottawa is the hold up," Parmar said, when asked why Ottawa and the provinces are still deciding how the money is to be divided. "We are ready to help our companies."

Parmar said B.C. is also concerned about the lack of discussion around softwood lumber when it comes to resolving the current trade dispute with the United States.

"We need Ottawa's help," Parmar said. "We have asked very clearly for a commitment from them to ensure that a long-term softwood lumber deal is on the table. Continuously, when they have conversations with the Americans, softwood is not talked about.