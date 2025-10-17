Business News

Trump hitting medium and heavy trucks with 25 per cent tariff on Nov. 1

Photo: The Canadian Press President Donald Trump waves as he walks to depart on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order today slapping a 25 per cent tariff on imported medium- and heavy-duty trucks beginning Nov. 1, with a carveout for vehicles traded under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement.

Trucks compliant with the trade agreement, better known as CUSMA, will be tariffed only on their non-American parts.

The latest levies will not hit auto parts that are compliant under the North American trade pact for now.

A 10 per cent tariff will be placed on buses and motorcoaches.

Trump threatened the heavy truck levies last month, saying it would protect American industry from outside competition.

The American Trucking Association has voiced its opposition to the duties, saying it could drive up prices in an industry which is already being slammed by steel tariffs.