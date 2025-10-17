282310
281928
Business News  

Trump hitting medium and heavy trucks with 25 per cent tariff on Nov. 1

Truck tariffs rolled out

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press - Oct 17, 2025 / 3:23 pm | Story: 578625
President Donald Trump waves as he walks to depart on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Photo: The Canadian Press
President Donald Trump waves as he walks to depart on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order today slapping a 25 per cent tariff on imported medium- and heavy-duty trucks beginning Nov. 1, with a carveout for vehicles traded under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement.

Trucks compliant with the trade agreement, better known as CUSMA, will be tariffed only on their non-American parts.

The latest levies will not hit auto parts that are compliant under the North American trade pact for now.

A 10 per cent tariff will be placed on buses and motorcoaches.

Trump threatened the heavy truck levies last month, saying it would protect American industry from outside competition.

The American Trucking Association has voiced its opposition to the duties, saying it could drive up prices in an industry which is already being slammed by steel tariffs.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (14)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.16-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals48.380.4
Decisive Dividend Corp7.03-0.01
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.0550
Rev Exploration Corp0.750
282079
279941
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin123191.04-0.40%
Ethereum4067.44-1.34%
Dash87.57-5.99%
Litecoin93.73-1.14%
Ripple2.649-1.67%
EOS0.1493-3.24%
Dogecoin0.1712-2.29%
Cardano0.4955-3.51%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
283478
Real Estate
5217584
9829 Crimson Road
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$924,900
more details
281717
282087
Press Room
280727
279903