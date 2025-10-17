Business News

A&W Food Services reports $17.6M Q3 profit, up from $6.5M a year earlier

Photo: The Canadian Press An A&W Restaurant in Toronto is photographed on Monday, July 9, 2018.

A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. reported a third-quarter profit of $17.6 million, up from $6.5 million in the same quarter last year.

The burger restaurant chain says the profit amounted to 71 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 7, up from 42 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $71.2 million, down from $76.0 million in the same quarter last year.

The company attributed the decline to a difference in the timing of restaurant openings with seven fewer openings in its most recent quarter compared with a year earlier.

System sales for the quarter amounted to $479.6 million, up from $465.1 million.

The increase came as same-store sales rose 1.4 per cent due to an increase in both average cheque size and customer counts.